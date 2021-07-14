Gilas trip in peril as Fiba Asia Cup host Indonesia included in travel ban

IS Gilas Pilipinas in danger of foregoing its campaign in the FIBA Asia Cup?

Questions on the national team’s participation in the regional conclave set next month arose after the Philippine government imposed a travel ban on Indonesia owing to the alarming spike of COVID-19 cases in the country.

COVID cases have been on an alarming rise in Indonesia, which saw a new record high of 47,000 cases alone last July 13. The figures surpassed the previous high of 40,427 recorded just a day ago.

In all, more than 30,000 cases daily the past week had been logged with almost a month before the Asia Cup kicks off in Jakarta.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

The travel ban will be in place until July 31, after which the government, through the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, announces new protocols after a review.

The Fiba Asia Cup begins on August 17.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said it has yet to receive communication from both Fiba and the tournament host on changes, if any.

Gilas Pilipinas will be going to the tournament fresh from completing a six-game sweep of its campaign in the three qualifying windows, capped by back-to-back victories over rival South Korea in the final window held at Clark, Pampanga last month.

COVID cases are on the rise not only in Indonesia but in the entire Southeast Asian region as similar surges are observed in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

The health crisis already led to the postponement of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi for next year.

The entire Gilas Pilipinas team is currently completing its quarantine protocols after coming off a stint in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

After a week's break, the national squad is looking to regroup and start training for its campaign in the meet formerly known as the FIBA Asia Men's Championship.

