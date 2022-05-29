Gilas adding former PH youth 3x3 player Kevin Quiambao to training pool

KEVIN Quiambao reunites with his old frontline partner Carl Tamayo as the incoming La Salle big man has been invited to train with the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

Spin.ph sources confirmed that the 6-foot-8 banger has been called up for the national team as it begins its buildup for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia, both scheduled in July.

Quiambao, 21, was the juniors MVP runner-up in UAAP Season 82 where he averaged 12.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks for National University-Nazareth School.

He has since moved to La Salle for college and will make his Green Archers debut in UAAP Season 85.

It will be Quiambao's first stint with the Philippine seniors team after previously serving as a part of Gilas Youth 3x3 in the 2019 Fiba 3X3 Under-18 Asia Cup in Cyberjaya.

He joins Letran's Rhenz Abando and University of the Philippines' James Spencer as the new faces for coach Chot Reyes as the team begins training on Wednesday.

Also expected to be part of the pool are Francis "Lebron" Lopez, Ateneo's SJ Belangel and Dave Ildefonso, and veterans Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos.

