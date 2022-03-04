Gilas marches on in World Cup qualifiers as Korea officially out

GILAS Pilipinas is through to the next round of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers as Korea kissed its qualifying hopes goodbye.

Fiba formalized the news on Friday that the Philippines was one of nine teams which already qualified to the second round of the qualifiers.

Gilas currently sports a 1-1 win-loss record and has three classification points to boot after the Manila bubble in Group A. It will still play New Zealand (3-0, six points) and India (0-3, three points) in the third window this June.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aside from the Philippines, New Zealand and India moved on to the second round starting in November after Korea was officially disqualified after begging off from the February window due to positive COVID-19 tests within the pool.

That means that the Koreans, particularly naturalized player Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe), Davidson shooter Lee Hyun-jung, and 19-year-old prodigy Yeo Jun-seok, won't get their chances of mixing it up with some of the world's best teams as they miss the World Cup for the first time since the 2010 Fiba World Championship in Turkey.

Continue reading below ↓

Second-round cast

Other nations which secured their spots to the second round were Australia (3-0, six points) and World Cup hosts Japan (1-3, five points) from Group B; Jordan (3-1, seven points) and Lebanon (3-1, seven points) from Group C; and Kazakhstan (4-0, eight points) and Iran (3-1, seven points) from Group D.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

That leaves three more spots up for grabs in the Asian qualifiers, making the third window this June an intriguing race for the teams still in contention.

China (2-0, four points) is favored to be the last nation to qualify from Group B, but it faces a brutal schedule with four games still set in June, including a pair against Chinese Taipei (0-3, three points).

Saudi Arabia (2-2, six points) and Indonesia (0-4, four points) are also fighting tooth and nail in Group C, while Syria (1-3, five points) and Bahrain (0-4, four points) are also at each other's necks in Group D.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Only the top three teams per group will advance to the second round, where nations from Groups A and C as well as those from Groups B and F will merge as they play another round of home-and-away games.

Gilas Pilipinas and Japan are guaranteed World Cup tickets as hosts, leaving six more spots available for the Asian nations.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.