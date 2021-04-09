Gilas 3x3 team awaits gov't clearance before resuming OQT buildup

THE extended Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) enforced in the National Capital Region-plus bubble has stalled the preparations of the Gilas Pilipinas Men's 3x3 team for the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) special assistant to the president Ryan Gregorio told Spin.ph said the basketball body is following health regulations set by the IATF that bars basketball training amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The government is set to announce new regulations that will be in place beyond April 11.

"We are following the guidance of the Philippine Sports Commission regarding the temporary suspension of indoor and outdoor training," Gregorio, a former PBA Coach of the Year awardee, said in a short text message.

Rookies Joshua Munzon of Terrafirma and Alvin Pasaol of Meralco, who are the country's top ranked 3x3 players, are joined by San Miguel's CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa in the Gilas men's 3x3 team which is scheduled to play in Graz, Austria from May 26 to 30.

Also part of the pool are Santi Santillan of Rain or Shine and free agent Karl Dehesa.

The Philippines is placed in Pool C in the men's bracket, where it is grouped with Slovenia, France, Qatar, and Dominican Republic.

Gilas will have to finish in the top two of the pool to advance to the knockout stages, and make a podium finish to earn a berth to the maiden 3x3 tournament in the Tokyo Games later this year.

Host Japan, and top 3x3 nations China, Russia, and Serbia have already earned tickets to the quadrennial games, with three more tickets up for grabs in the OQT, and one more in the Fiba Universality OQT.