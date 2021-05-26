Gilas 3x3 suffers yet another heavy OQT loss to Slovenia

GILAS Pilipinas 3x3's quest for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics was left hanging by a thread after a 21-11 defeat at the hands of Slovenia on Wednesday.

The loss left the Filipinos winless after two games as they sunk to the bottom of Pool C in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria.

Gilas 3x3 was unable to stop the rampage of the Slovenians, who notched their first win in the OQT behind red-hot shooting and flawlessly executed plays.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Simon Finzgar caught fire early and buried three deuces to lead the attack for the world No. 3 side with nine points.

It was also Finzgar who delivered the dagger freebie with 2:17 left that sealed the victory.

Anze Srebovt also bullied his way down low with six points while Gaspar Ovnik added six points built on a pair of two-pointers.

Joshua Munzon tried his earnest to carry the Philippines with his seven-point production, but hardly got support from his teammates.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

CJ Perez chipped in three points, including one on an open one-handed slam, while Mo Tautuaa scored one in the loss that followed a similarly one-sided 21-12 loss to Qatar in its Graz debut.

Though still mathematically in contention, Gilas 3x3 will need no less than a sweep its remaining assignments on Friday against Dominican Republic (0-2) at 5:50 p.m. and France (2-0) at 7:55 p.m. to have a chance.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Filipinos will also need nothing short of a miracle to have the results in the other group matches go in their favor.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

In the event of a tiebreaker, points scored will be used to determine the teams which will progress to the next phase.

The Philippines currently has a total of 23 points in Pool C, just a nudge ahead of cellar-dweller Dominican Republic which only has 19.

It's a tough task for Gilas 3x3 to accomplish, especially with France earlier stunning Slovenia, 19-17, to seize leadership in the group.

The scores:

SLOVENIA 21 - Finzgar 9, Srebovt 6, Ovnik 6, Kavgic 0.

PHILIPPINES 11 - Munzon 7, Perez 3, Tautuaa 1, Santillan 0.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.