Gilas with lowest total points, ends up dead last in 3x3 OQT

GILAS Pilipinas 3x3 finished at the bottom of the standings in the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria.

The quartet of Joshua Munzon, CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, and Santi Santillan wound up last place among 20 teams as it was one of the three nations which failed to nab a single win in the tilt after the fourth day of competitions on Saturday.

The Philippine team also had the least total points among the winless squads, only mustering a total of 48 points after its Pool C losses to France, Slovenia, Dominican Republic, and Qatar.

Gilas 3x3 could not keep up with the competition on Wednesday as it tasted a brutal 21-12 defeat to Qatar and a humiliating 21-11 mugging at the hands of world no. 3 Slovenia.

On Friday the Filipinos played without Mo Tautuaa, who dealt with a severe stiff neck, and the undermanned crew fell 22-11 against the taller Dominican Republic, before a close 15-14 loss to France.

It was the first time ever that the Philippine men's 3x3 team has failed to score a victory in any Fiba-sanctioned international competition.

Slightly ahead of Gilas 3x3 in the final standings was Croatia, which went 0-4 in Pool D after defeats to Latvia, Netherlands, Canada, and host Austria but scored a total of 65 points. Kazakhstan also fell to the cellar of Pool B with a 0-4 card after losses to the USA, Lithuania, Belgium, and South Korea, and accumulated 54 points.

Munzon did end up among top scorers after the group stages as his 27 points was tied for sixth place, alongside Lithuania's Darius Tarvydas and Sarunas Vingelis.

Latvia's Karlis Lasmanis led the list with 33 points, followed by Slovenia's Simon Finzgar, USA's Joey King, and Qatar's Abdulrahman Saad, all of whom had 31 points after the pool play, with Netherlands Dimeo Van Der Horst at fifth with 28.

The Philippine crew is set to return home on Monday.

Meanwhile, focus now shifts to the knockout rounds on Sunday where three spots to the inaugural 3x3 competitions in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are up for grabs.

Poland faces Slovenia, while Latvia meets Lithuania in the upper bracket. USA plays the Netherlands as France takes on Brazil.

China, Serbia, the Russian Olympic Committee, and hosts Japan are already qualified for the maiden men's 3x3 tournament in the quadrennial tourney set this July.