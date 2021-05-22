Gilas 3x3 ends bubble training a day before Austria flight

THE Gilas 3x3 men’s team finally broke camp in Calamba, Laguna on Saturday, almost 24 hours before leaving for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria.

The Filipinos practiced for one final time on Saturday morning before they left the Inspire Sports Academy later in the afternoon to end their three-week bubble training for the May 26 to 30 event.

The team will depart for Austria on Sunday night.

The four regular members of the 3x3 men’s team namely, CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, Joshua Munzon, and Alvin Pasaol posed for posterity with head coach Ronnie Magsanoc.

The two alternates are Leonard Santillan and Karl Dehesa.

Gilas is bracketed in Pool C and will immediately take the floor on opening day against world no. 4 Slovenia and 10th ranked France.

After a one-day rest, the 20th-ranked Filipinos resume their campaign on the 28th against Qatar (no. 26) and Dominican Republic (no. 33).

The country needs to win at least two of their matches to advance to the quarterfinals, where the top two teams of each group will face each other in a knockout phase.

Only the top three finishers in the five-day meet will clinch berths in the Tokyo Olympics.

