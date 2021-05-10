Gilas 3x3 accomplished a lot in week-long bubble, says Munzon

JOSHUA Munzon felt Gilas Pilipnas 3x3 was able to accomplish what it set out to do in the short time it spent inside the Inspire Sports Academy bubble in Calamba,

"It was very productive and we were able to accomplish a lot," said the top-ranked 3x3 player in the country. "We were able to shake the rust off and have an idea on what our offense and defense will be."

It was just a week-long stay, but Munzon was happy to train in the flesh with his national team peers CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, and reserves Santi Santillan and Karl Dehesa.

"I definitely can say that it felt natural, just going out there was like riding a bike," said the 6-foot-4 guard. "Good to be around a lot of people after being locked out for so long."

Program director Ronnie Magsanoc oversaw the twice-a-day practices as the Philippine team prepares for the coming Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The team, though, still had its shortcomings, with No. 2-ranked 3x3 player in the country Alvin Pasaol failing to join the bubble due to quarantine protocols.

Munzon, however, believes that everyone in the team is capable of adapting well and rising to the challenge with a little over two weeks remaining before the half court wars in Graz, Austria.

"I can say that this is the biggest opportunity I have had in my career. Truly a huge honor and the possibility of being in the Olympics is something that I never thought I would be in," he said.