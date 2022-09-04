Giannis, Dorsey show way as Greece holds off Italy

GIANNS Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Dorsey scored 23 and Greece held off a furious rally by host Italy in the final minutes to score an 85-81 victory in EuroBasket on Saturday.

Greece led 75-60 midway through the fourth quarter, but Italy (1-1) got as close as 84-81 on a layup by Simone Fontecchio with 35 seconds left.

But Italy's comeback stalled there. The Italians missed two potentially game-tying 3-pointers in the final 7 seconds and Dorsey made a free throw with two-tenths of a second remaining to seal the win.

Fontecchio led Italy with 26 points. Achille Polonara scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Stefano Tonut scored 13.

Bojan Bogdanovic shoots 6 for 11 in 18 minutes of action. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

CROATIA 86, GREAT BRITAIN 65

Croatia outscored Great Britain 35-9 in the third quarter, building a 35-point lead, and cruised to a win.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Dario Saric and Ivica Zubac each scored 15 for Croatia (1-1), while Mario Hezonja finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Myles Hesson scored 18 and Patrick Whelan finished with 14 for Great Britain (0-2).

