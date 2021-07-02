Germany, Croatia set up semis matchup after Split OQT wins

JOHANNES Voigtmann came to Germany's rescue, tipping in the go-ahead bucket before his side escaped with a pulsating 69-67 win over Russia in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Split Friday (Manila time) at Spaladium Arena.

Voigtmann, the 28-year-old center for CSKA Moscow, cleaned up Joshiko Saibou's missed three to give the Germans a 67-65 lead with 1:03 left, but botched a chance to ice the game as he only mustered a split from the free throw line with 19 seconds left.

That left the door wide open for Russia as Grigory Motovilov buried both of his charities and Germany's Johannes Thiemann missed his two free throws with 11 seconds left.

Motovilov unfortunately missed his potential game-winning layup that led to Maodo Lo icing the win for Germany with a split.

Voigtmann pumped 13 points and seven rebounds as the Germans sealed the top seed of Group A and setting up the semis encounter with hosts Croatia.

Orlando Magic big man Moritz Wagner also dropped 12 points and three boards, as Saibou and Niels Giffey both scored 11 in the win.

It was a disappointing end for the Russians' campaign, which needed to win by seven points to advance to the next round.

And it almost did, holding a 51-41 advantage with three minutes left in the third frame before the furious German rally.

Andrey Vorontsevich paced Russia with 17 points, three rebounds, and two assists, but he couldn't save his team from going winless in the Split OQT as the Russians make the early exit and miss their second straight Olympics.

Croatia vs Tunisia

Mario Hezonja also lit up for 27 points as Croatia escaped a feisty challenge from Tunisia and score the 75-70 victory.

The five-year NBA veteran, who last played for the Portland Trail Blazers, shot 11-of-21 from the field while also grabbing eight rebounds, four steals, and three assists in the win.

Hezonja's split from the free throw line in the final six seconds created a 73-70 cushion for Croatia, with Pavle Marcinkovic securing the offensive board that led to Roko Ukic sealing the deal from the charity stripe with two seconds left.

Utah Jazz shooter Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Ante Zizic got a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards in the win.

It was a brave stand from Tunisia, which roared back from 14 points down and even took a 57-56 lead after a 29-point third quarter to get back in the game.

Veteran Radhouane Slimane paced the Tunisians with 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from threes, alongside seven rebounds, Oussama Marnaoui got 14 points, four boards, and two dimes, and Salah Mejri and Mourad El Mabrouk scored 13 apiece in the loss.

Brazil and Mexico will face off in the other semifinal duel, with the matches tipping off late Saturday night.

