    Germany brings down world No. 3 Australia for second win

    Schroder scores 30 for Germans
    by John Mark Garcia
    A day ago
    dennis schroder germany australia world cup
    Dennis Schroder's 30-piece lifts Germany past Australia to stay unbeaten at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    GERMANY (2-0) brought fown world No. 3 Australia (1-1) in a wild finish, 85-82, at the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup in Okinawa, Japan on Sunday.

    READ: Wagners, Germany deal Japan a beating in World Cup debut

    Dennis Schroder dished out a 30-point outing on top of eight dimes, four steals, and a board while Maodo Lo fired 20 big markers off the bench for Die Mannschaft.

    With six lead changes and three deadlocks, nothing could separate both sides throughout a closely contested affair.

    From Josh Giddey's crucial free throw miss for Australia to Schroder's controversial out of bounds call, the final few minutes had it all in terms of drama, tension, and wild twists.

      With Germany up by three in as many seconds left, Giddey seemed to have drawn contact upon launching a halfcourt shot to potentially force overtime.

      Australia mentor Brian Goorjian was visibly enraged by the officials' decision to not review a possible foul call which could've given Giddey three free-throw attempts to draw level at the death.

        In the end, Germany recorded its first-ever victory against Australia in international play and has now won its two opening World Cup matches for the first time since 2006.

        Patty Mills' team-high 21 points and Giddey's 17 paced the defeat that abruptly halted the Aussies' six-game win streak across all competitions.

        The scores:

        Australia (82) - Mills 21, Giddey 17, Cooks 9, Exum 9, Reath 8, Green 6, Ingles 5, Kay 5, Thybulle 2, White 0, Daniels DNP, Goulding DNP.

        Germany (85) - Schroder 30, Lo 20, Bonga 9, Theis 9, Voigtmann 7, M. Wagner 4, Giffey 2, Obst 2, Thiemann 2, Hollatz 0, F. Wagner DNP, Kramer DNP.

        Quarterscores: 24-25; 49-44; 62-66; 85-82.

