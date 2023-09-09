Two years into 3-year plan, Germany on cusp of world basketball title

GERMANY coach Gordie Herbert hailed the players for their commitment to the national team program.

Herbert said the first-ever win of Germany over Team USA that led to its maiden appearance in the Fiba Basketball World Cup final was a result of a three-year program that started in 2022.

It immediately produced results with Germany taking a bronze medal in Eurobasket 2022, before reaching the World Cup final in 2023 following a victory over Team USA.

“We talked about having a three-year plan,” said Herbert, a Canadian-Finnish coach who had a lengthy stint in Germany domestic league before being appointed as national team coach in 2021. “We want the guy to commit for three years. This is year two.”

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

The 64-year-old mentor said the players did their homework by keeping themselves fit that was good enough for a stellar run in the Eurobasket where they beat Poland for the bronze, its first-ever medal since taking the silver in 2005.

“We got together last summer, everybody showed on time, came in shape. Same thing this summer,” said Herbert.

More than the commitment, Herbert said he likes the character of the group he described as special.

“Commitment is one thing. But before that, it’s caring. We have players who care about each other. They pull for each other. They fight for each other. It’s a special group with a lot of special players and even better human beings,” said Herbert.

“I can’t take credit for it. Credit goes to the players.”

Team USA came back from a 12-point deficit but Andreas Obst and Dennis Schroder nailed crucial baskets in a 113-111 win before 11,011 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.

There will still be one game to play on Sunday as they face Serbia in the final.

“It’s a special group. The way we played, the way we played together, we stuck together. At different times, when things got tough, we have players who made some huge plays.”

“One more to go. Enjoy this a little bit tonight, get ready for Sunday,” said Herbert.

