Germany, Brazil score big victories in Split OQT

GERMANY got its act together late to turn back Mexico, 82-76, for its first win in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Split on Tuesday at Spaladium Arena in Croatia (Wednesday, Manila time) .

Joshiko Saibou was a spark plug off the bench for the Germans with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Washington Wizards forward Isaac Bonga had 13 points, nine boards, and a block in the come-from-behind victory.

Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner also had 11 points, five rebounds, and one steal, Andreas Obst caught fire from deep with his 3-of-9 shooting, and Johannes Voigtmann got 10 points, 10 boards, and five assists.

Trailing 68-62 early in the fourth quarter, Germany clamped down on defense and limited Mexico to just one field goal in the first six minutes of the payoff period as it took a 78-71 lead punctuated by a pair of Bonga freebies with 3:45 remaining.

The Germans got a huge lift from their subs with 37 bench points to just eight for the Mexicans.

It was enough to survive the 30-point eruption from Francisco Cruz as the 31-year-old guard shot 4-of-8 from downtown, along with seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Gustavo Ayon had 18 points and 15 rebounds in the loss for Mexico.

STRONG START FOR BRAZIL IN OQT

Brazil waxed hot from distance as it torched Tunisia, 83-57.

Vitor Benite led that gunslinging as he went for 15 points on 3-of-6 from downtown, to go with four rebounds and two assists as the Brazilians shot 12-of-28 from beyond the arc.

Benite and starting point guard Marcelinho Huertas took turns in picking the Tunisians apart, using a 22-10 second quarter attack before running away with the game in the third frame and grabbing a 19-point lead, 59-40, after an Alex Garcia layup at the 2:20 mark of the period.

It was all Brazil from there as the 2016 Fiba South American Championship runner-up took a 30-point lead, 80-50, late in the game.

Rafael Hettsheimeir contributed 11 points and four boards, Leonardo Meindl got 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists, and Anderson Varejao had nine points and eight rebounds for Brazil.

Oussama Marnaoui led Tunisia with 13 points and four rebounds, as Salah Mejri tallied 12 points and seven boards.

Hosts Croatia play on Thursday against Brazil in Group B action, after Mexico and Russia battle for their first win in Group A.

