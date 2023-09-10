Germany a first-time World Cup champ after beating Serbia in final

PERFECTION for Team Germany.

Dennis Schroder led a third-quarter attack as Germany completed an eight-game sweep of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup by beating Serbia, 83-77, in a thrilling final on Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Schroder scored nine of his 28 points in the third quarter, which saw the Germans limit the Serbian offense to only 10 markers in that stretch. He was later named tournament MVP.

The newly-signed Toronto Raptors guard came alive again late in the fourth as he doused a late charge by Serbia with a lay-up with 21.4 seconds left for an 81-77 lead.

Schroder hit two free throws to settle the final score as the Germans won their maiden World Cup title right in their first-ever finals appearance.

Germany was crowned champion by sweeping their first five games in Okinawa, before flying in to Manila for the knockout stage where they beat three more teams including Team USA in the semifinals.

Serbia mirrored its runner-up finish to Team USA in the 2014 World Cup in Spain.

The scores:

Germany (83) - Schroder 28, F. Wagner 19, Voigtmann 12, M. Wagner 8, Bonga 7, Obst 7, Theis 2, Thiemann 0, Lo 0, Giffey 0, Kramer DNP, Hollatz DNP.

Serbia (77) - Avramovic 21, Bogdanovic 17, Petrusev 10, Marinkovic 9, N. Jovic 9, Guduric 4, S. Jovic 3, Milutinov 2, Davidovac 2, Dobric 0, Ristic DNP, Simanic DNP.

Quarterscores: 23-26; 47-47; 69-57; 81-77

