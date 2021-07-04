MAODO Lo delivered a masterful performance in the fourth quarter as Germany stunned hosts Croatia, 86-76, to barge into the final of the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Split on Saturday at Spaladium Arena.

Lo, the former UC Riverside standout, dropped 11 points and three assists in the payoff period to anchor the Germans' 30-13 finishing kick, roaring back from a 71-63 deficit with 7:19 left in the fourth period.

But after Bojan Bogdanovic tied the game at 76 with 3:09 left, the Croatians went on to fire blanks and Germany finished the game on a 10-0 blast to silence the home crowd.

Lo led Germany with 29 points built on five treys and a perfect 8-of-8 clip from the charity stripe, on top of eight assists and four rebounds.

Joshiko Saibou added 13 points and five boards, Andreas Obst had 11 points on 3-of-6 three-point shooting, to go with two rebounds. Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner had only six points and two boards on a foul-plagued outing.

Germany survived the stellar showing of Bogdanovic as the Utah Jazz shooter exploded for 38 points and two rebounds.

Mario Hezonja added 14 points on 2-of-5 clip from deep, to go with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the sorry semis defeat for Croatia.

GERMANY VS BRAZIL IN SPLIT OQT FINAL

The Germany victory set it up for a final match against rampaging Brazil, which clobbered Mexico earlier in the day, 102-74.

Vitor Benite waxed hot anew as he made six of his eight treys on his way to 22 points, three assists, and two rebounds.

Brazil wasted no time imposing its will, taking a 53-42 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half and stretched its lead to 30 points, 102-72, in the final minute.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Rafael Luz collected 12 points, three boards, and two assists, as Alex Garcia had 11 points, two rebounds, two dimes, and two steals for Brazil.

Francisco Cruz had 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists for Mexico.

Gustavo Ayon registered 16 points and three boards, as Orlando Mendez got 12 points and three rebounds.

