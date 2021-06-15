G League-bound Zeng out of China squad for Fiba qualifiers

NBA G League Ignite-bound Zeng Fanbo has been removed from the Chinese team pool ahead of the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The 18-year-old 6-foot-9 forward did not make the trip to the Philippines, and has been replaced in the 14-man poolby Wang Shaojie of the Beijing Royal Fighters.

Former NBA player Zhou Qi has also made it to the squad after a successful eye treatment.

Zhou played for the Houston Rockets in the 2017-18 NBA season before joining the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the Chinese league.

China, coached by Du Feng, is set for a grueling schedule of four games in five days. It takes on Japan on Wednesday and Saturday, and Chinese Taipei on Thursday and Sunday.

It is yet to see action in Group B, but a sweep of the said games would boost China's chances of finishing in the top two and qualify for the continental tilt this August.

China placed fifth place in the 2017 edition in Lebanon and are driven to reclaim the throne it last won at home in 2015 in Changsha.

Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Domestic MVP Wu Qian of Zhejiang Golden Bulls, as well as Finals MVP Hu Mingxuan, Defensive Player of the Year Zhou Peng, Ren Junfei, and Xu Jie from the CBA champions Guangdong Southern Tigers are all tasked to lead the charge for China.

Completing the roster are Zhao Jiwei and Zhang Zhenlin (Liaoning Flying Leopards); Lu Wenbo (Zhejiang Golden Bulls); Liu Chuanxing (Qingdao Eagles); Zhao Yanhao (Zhejiang Lions); Shen Zijie (Shenzhen Aviators); and Zhu Mingzhen (Guangzhou Loong Lions).

