G League-bound Zeng leads China pool for Clark bubble

NBA G League Ignite-bound Zeng Fanbo banners the 14-man China pool for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The 18-year-old, 6-foot-9 forward leads the Chinese delegation arriving in the Philippines on Sunday for a brutal schedule of four games in five days as they make up for time in Group B action.

Joining him in the trip are Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Domestic MVP Wu Qian of Zhejiang Golden Bulls, as well as Finals MVP Hu Mingxuan, Defensive Player of the Year Zhou Peng, Ren Junfei, and Xu Jie from the CBA champions Guangdong Southern Tigers.

Also in teh team are former NBA player Zhou Qi (Xinjiang Flying Tigers); Zhao Jiwei and Zhang Zhenlin (Liaoning Flying Leopards); Lu Wenbo (Zhejiang Golden Bulls); Liu Chuanxing (Qingdao Eagles); Zhao Yanhao (Zhejiang Lions); Shen Zijie (Shenzhen Aviators); and Zhu Mingzhen (Guangzhou Loong Lions).

China will play Japan on June 16 and 19, and Chinese Taipei in June 17 and 20 inside the Clark bubble.

China will also have the same group for the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria, Canada.

CBA Most Improved Player Gao Shiyan (Shandong Heroes), Sun Minghui (Zhejiang Lions), Yu Dehao (Xinjiang), and University of Pennsylvania product Wang Quanze are the last cuts from the roster as coach Du Feng trimmed his list down from its initial 27.

