Kai Sotto camp assures his Gilas stint approved by NBA G League

KAI Sotto has the full support of the NBA G League as he sets out to make his Gilas Pilipinas debut in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

East West Private (EWP), which handles Sotto's career, told Spin.ph that the 18-year-old wunderkind secured a clearance from the league to suit up for the national team which would run side-by-side with the developmental league's bubble in Orlando.

"The G League approved for him to play for the national team and asked him to immediately rejoin [Ignite] after the last game [of Gilas]," said EWP CEO Maria Espaldon.

PHOTO: Screenshot from NBA G League scrimmage video

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Espaldon added Sotto and the rest of his party are expected to fly out of the United States anytime as they await the green light from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

"We were planning to be back [in the Philippines] by this week, but we're just awaiting the final go signal from the SBP," she said.

Once Sotto arrives, he's expected to join the Gilas training at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where he'll have to immediately forge chemistry with a mix of PBA veterans, led by Kiefer Ravena and CJ Perez, and cadets led by Justine Baltazar.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Philippines is bracing for a grueling schedule in the Clark bubble as it takes on Korea on Feb. 18 and 22, as well as Indonesia on Feb. 20.

Once the games end, the NBA G League expects Sotto to fly out immediately and upon arrival, undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Continue reading below ↓

Under that timetable, the earliest he can rejoin Ignite inside the bubble in Orlando will be on March 5.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ignite is one of the 18 teams entering the NBA G League bubble for its 2021 season, with the select team bannered by top flight prospects Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga poised to have their first taste of elite competition against NBA veterans.