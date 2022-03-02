Future uncertain but Juan GDL upbeat after return stint with Gilas

THE future remains uncertain for Juan Gomez de Liano, but he's just elated to be able to wear those national tri-colors anew.

Even though he only played limited minutes for Gilas Pilipinas in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, De Liano is glad to be back after playing in Manama in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in November 2020.

"It's always a blessing to be able to represent the country and to be given the chance to play in front of the nation," he said.

De Liano got a stint in Japan but only played 18 games for second division team Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

Gilas did come calling back and unlike the last time he represented the country, the 22-year-old had the luxury of being among the younger ones in the roster as he said, "It's a big opportunity for me, especially being among the younger here to just be able to learn from the vets, the older guys and just trying to be a sponge and just absorb as much as advice and help I could gain."

Continue reading below ↓

Juan Gomez de Liano did not see much action with Japan second tier Tokyo Z.

PHOTO: Earthfriends Tokyo Z/B.League

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gomez de Liano only logged 14 total minutes in the two games against India and New Zealand and averaged 1.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in the window, yet he cherishes the valuable lessons.

Continue reading below ↓

"Just stay in the same page, uniting together as a team," he stated. "We shouldn't rely on ourselves but really just give it our best and just play for what's in front of our jerseys. Just focus on teamwork."

As for what's next for him, the former University of the Philippines guard still can't give a concrete answer.

But wherever that might be, he can only promise one thing: that he's born ready.

"I can't say it, honestly. I don't know what's next for me, so really I'm just trying to live in the moment, need to work hard, stay in shape, stay on the same ground, and just be ready. Whatever opportunity comes up, I'll be ready," he said. Right now, I honestly don't know yet. But I'm looking forward to that and I'm excited."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.