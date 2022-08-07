Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Giannis flexes Greek squad's Antetokounmpo quartet and LeBron approves

    2 hours ago
    Greece gets a big lift with Giannis Antetokounmpo on board along with Kostas, Thanasis and Alex.

    ONE Antetokounmpo saw action for Greece in the 2017 Eurobasket.

    They got a major upgrade.

    Thanasis will be joined by Milwaukee Bucks teammate and twice NBA MVP Giannis for the 2022 edition of the continental championship, along with two other brothers Kostas and Alex.

    Greece made the roster reveal last week and Giannis posted a picture of the Antetkounmpo quartet on media day.

    LeBron James gave his stamp of approval.

    The Eurobasket is set Sept. 1 to 18 with the Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy and Germany as hosts.

    Slovenia won the Fiba Eurobasket in 2017, beating Serbia in the final.

    Greece wound up eighth overall.

    Kostas, 24, is with ASVEL Basket in the French league, while Alex, 20, played for the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League.

