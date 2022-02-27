Former UE guard Richie Rodger in NZ roster vs Gilas

LIKE Gilas Pilipinas, New Zealand is also making minimal changes to its 12-man roster, activating former University of the East playmaker Richie Rodger for Sunday's game in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Tall Blacks tapped Rodger in place of Jayden Bezzant as the lone replacement in the lineup from their 101-46 win over India on Thursday.

Rodger, 25, was supposed to play for the Red Warriors in UAAP Season 82 but dealt with injuries and failed to crack a spot in the seniors team.

The 6-foot Filipino-New Zealander has played for the Otago Nuggets for the past two seasons, averaging 9.3 points on 37-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 29.2 minutes as a consistent starter.

New Zealand looks to make it 2-0 in this meet.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Dion Prewster, Tom Vodanovich, and Ethan Rusbatch are expected to lead the charge again for New Zealand as it seeks to gain the lead in Group A.

Rounding out the squad are former La Salle forward Taane Samuel, Rob Loe, Taylor Britt, Tai Wynyard, Joe Cook-Green, Hyrum Harris, Takiula Fahrensohn, and Marquette commit Ben Gold.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.