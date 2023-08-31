Former NCC stalwart Jeff Moore heads to Manila for Fiba World Cup

IT'S going to be a Manila reunion for former Philippine team stalwarts Jeffrey Moore and Chip Engelland.

Moore is bound for Manila to watch the Fiba World Cup and at the same time, catch up with Engelland and the rest of his Filipino teammates with the Northern Consolidated Corp. squad.

Along with the towering Dennis Still, Moore and Engeland formed the naturalized trio of former late national coach Ron Jacobs in the 80s, helping the Philippines win the 1985 Jones Cup and 1986 Fiba Asia Championship.

PHOTO: Jham Mariano

Engelland, who is now an assistant coach of the OKC Thunder, is in Manila as one of the deputy coaches of Steve Kerr for Team USA.

In his social media post, Moore is currently in San Francisco, but will have a stopover in Singapore before proceeding to Manila for the World Cup.

"And hang out with my Philippine basketball icons," he added.

Moore, who is now based in Mexico, once served as head coach at Pro coach Osos De Guadalajara. He's currently connected with Tucson High Magnet School.

Former Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) staff Nardy Madrasto said Moore also plans to meet up with the Mexico national team, which unfortunately has been relegated to the classification phase, too.

"Talagang inayos niya na makapunta, and is in touch closely with Chip (Engeland). Sayang nga di makakapunta si Dennis (Still), " Madrasto related to Spin.ph on Thursday.

"Pero nanghihinayang siya kasi Mexico has been relegated to the classification round, but he'll still meet up with the Mexican team."