Lester Prosper leads Indonesia squad in Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers

LESTER Prosper headlines the 18-man pool Indonesia will be bringing to the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers next week in Clark.

The former Kia import and now naturalized Indonesian will be tasked to carry the team his back as they seek to make an impact ahead of their hosting of the continental tilt in August.

Indonesia already has a spot the Fiba Asia as tournament hosts, but the squad of coach Rajko Toroman will be driven to compete in their scheduled games as it faces Korea on June 17, Gilas Pilipinas on June 18, and Thailand on June 20.

Indonesia enters Clark with a 1-2 card in Group B.

Joining Prosper in the roster are Indonesia Basketball League Finals MVP Hardianus Lakudu, Arki Wisnu, Juan Laurent Kokodiputra, and Kevin Sitorus, who are fresh from its championship run for Satria Muda Pertamina.

Also in the squad are Andakara Prastawa Dhyaksa, Agassi Yeshe Goantara, Vincent Rivaldi Kosasih, and Govinda Julian Seputra from runner-up Pelita Jaya Bakrie.

The eight players rejoined Indonesia's training bubble last week and are expected to ride off their momentum from their hotly contested three-game series.

Already training with the pool are Abraham Damar Grahita (Prawira Bandung), Widyanta Putra Teja (West Bandits Solo), and the core of the Indonesia Patriots, namely Ali Bagir Alhadar, Muhammad Arighi, Aldy Izzatur Rachman, Kelvin Sanjaya, Yudha Saputera, and young Senegalese reinforcements Dame Diagne and Seigne Modou Kane.

Diagne and Kane, however, won't be playing in the Clark bubble with Prosper still the designated naturalized player for Indonesia.

Glaring are the absences of Indonesian-American Brandon Jawato and young prodigy Derrick Michael Xzavierro.

Toroman earlier noted that Jawato, who tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in its game against Thailand in the second window last November, is currently recovering from an injury.

Xzavierro, meanwhile, is preparing for his entry to the NBA Global Academy in Australia.

Indonesia is expected to arrive in Clark on Monday.