'Euro-type player' Dwight Ramos a real asset for Gilas: Rajko

RAJKO Toroman spoke highly of Dwight Ramos after Friday night’s game that saw Gilas Pilipinas dominate his Indonesian side in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Toroman said he was already impressed since he first witnessed Ramos play during the November window in Bahrain, saying he saw flashes of a European kind of player from the 6-foot-4 Ateneo standout.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

“I think that the biggest surprise for me not only today but in the tournament in Bahrain and in the first game is Dwight Ramos. He is looking like a European player… very tough, athletic who can shoot the ball,” said the former Smart Gilas coach.

Ramos had an outstanding all-around game for Gilas on Friday when he scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the 76-51 win over Indonesia.

“[He is] really a big prospect for Gilas,” said Toroman.

Toroman, however, admitted that Ramos was just one of the many problems Indonesia encountered in a game where they only trailed by 8, 30-22, at the half, only to sputter in the second half.

Toroman noted the 26 offensive rebounds, five of which came from Ramos, that his team gave up to Gilas which led to 23 second-chance points.

'Gilas beat us up off the boards'

“We had our chance in the first half. We missed a lot of open shots but after that, I think that they were more athletic than us," said the Serbian coach. "They are bigger. They made 23 points from second chance and they had some points off turnovers. And that’s the difference."

“If you have 26 offensive rebounds, if you have this number of rebounds, you cannot lose the game. They killed us under the basket,” he added.

