How Chot saw the Gilas loss to NZ coming as early as the first period

REBOUNDING continued to be Gilas Pilipinas' waterloo in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup and it continued to be the team's downfall in its bid to upset New Zealand on Sunday.

Chot on what went wrong for Gilas vs NZ

Head coach Chot Reyes lamented the Filipinos' inability to compete on the boards early on as one of the reasons for them tasting a 92-75 defeat to the Tall Blacks.

"Well, we lost the game in the first quarter," he rued as the Kiwis dominated the boards, 21 to one in the first 10 minutes of the game en route to hauling down a total of 61 rebounds to Gilas' 28.

"We got outrebounded by 33 rebounds, so there's no chance and there's no way for us to win a ballgame and getting outrebounded that way."

It's the biggest chink in the Philippines' armor, especially with it only committing a solitary turnover in the game.

"It's amazing that we had one turnover the whole game. We weren't able to capitalize on our almost-perfect, no-turnover game," sighed Kiefer Ravena with the Philippines finishing pool play at dead last with only an average of 30.7 rebounds through three games.

"We have to box out and be physical against the tougher teams going into the next rounds."

Reyes, though, is imploring his wards to not lose hope as Japan beckons in the knockout playoffs on Tuesday.

"We still have a chance, one more against Japan to get to the top eight. And now we have to forget this ballgame and just focus our energies and our thoughts towards our next game," he said.

"We talked about it in the dugout and we said we need to forget this game because the next team were playing is a different kind of ballgame. We know the players will have to get the rest because they have to get their energy and a lot of our quickness to stay with Japan. We watched how they play so nothing left to be done but just to get ready for that next one."

