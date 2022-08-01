Five senators file resolution seeking inquiry into handling of Gilas

FIVE senators have called for a legislative probe into the handling of Gilas Pilipinas a year away from the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

Bong Go, Mark Villar, Joel Villanueva, Francis Tolentino, and Alan Peter Cayetano filed Senate Resolution No. 83 urging the Senate Committee on Sports to "conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation on the ways to support the Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team."

Among the main goals the five senators want is a review of the "relevant laws and policies to ensure the optimal performance in future international sports competitions."

Gilas Pilipinas, under head coach and concurrent program director Chot Reyes, has been in hot water since its silver-medal finish at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi and a ninth-place finish in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta.

The outcry from fans was sparked by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas' (SBP) decision to replace Baldwin with Reyes, who famously led Gilas to a silver-medal finish in the 2013 Fiba Asia Cup and a return to the Fiba World Cup in Spain.

However, Gilas has won just thrice in its last 11 games with Reyes back in charge of the program, The SEA Games loss marked the first time that the Philippines failed to secure the gold medal since 1989 while the Fiba Asia Cup saw Gilas finish out of the Final Eight for the first time since 2007.

Now the Senate will seek answers,

"Avid Filipino Gilas fans have clamored that the team receive more support in order to improve the team's performance in international competitions," the resolution read.

"There is a pressing need to revisit sports relevant laws and policies which are aimed to support Philippine national teams participating in international competitions and review any related measures that will ensure the competitiveness and welfare of Filipino athletes."

Curiously, Sen. Sonny Angara is the SBP chairman presiding over a general assembly meeting on Monday at the PLDT Office in Makati.

