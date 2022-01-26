Gilas ticket packages for 2023 Fiba World Cup for as low as P2,499

FANS who plan to watch the games of Gilas Pilipinas in the group phase of the 2023 Fiba World Cup can avail a special ticket package starting March.

Follow my Team Pass-Philippines will be composed of the five Gilas games in the elimination phase, namely three games in the first round and two in the second round.

The package is worth P52,999 for category 2 or Lower Box Premium and P41,499 for category 3 or Lower Box Regular.

Category 4 or Upper Box is worth P23,499 and Category 5 or General Admission for P2,499.

Limited tickets for Gilas games

Starting March 1, limited passes will be available to fans via early bird pricing.

Only 1,100 team passes will be sold online through Fiba's official website for March.

The package was made the Joint Management Committee of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in coordination with FIBA.

Three of the country's biggest playing venues will host the event namely, Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Mall of Asia Arena, and the Philippine Arena.

"The journey for the FIBA World Cup 2023 in Manila starts now. Be the first to support your Gilas team by purchasing the Follow my Team Pass-Philippines. Together, let's win for all," said SBP president and FIBA Asia vice president Al S. Panlilio.

Fans can take advantage of the early bird pricing as ticket prices are expected to increase approaching the World Cup.

The Philippines and co-host Japan already secured berths in the tournament, while another co-host in Indonesia is eyeing a berth through the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.

