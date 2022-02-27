Fit-again Roger Pogoy vows better showing in game vs NZ

ROGER Pogoy showed no signs of his calf injury in his return to Gilas Pilipinas, and vows to do even better as the Philippine team takes on a higher-ranked opponent in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The TNT guard was solid in Friday's 88-64 win over India as he poured 12 points, four rebounds, and two steals in 16 minutes of play.

But more than the solid statline he had, just the mere thought of finally getting back on the court is enough to put a big smile on the Cebuano guard's face.

"Yung satisfaction na nafeel ko, yung nakabalik na ko sa paglalaro," he said, checking in at the 5:11 mark of the first quarter to signal his return to the Gilas program.

Pogoy admitted that getting to this stage took a lot of time especially as he's still finding his rhythm on the court. He missed the resumption of the PBA Governors' Cup early this month due to his left calf injury and had to watch from the sidelines as the Tropang Giga had to deal with a breakneck schedule of four games in two weeks just to beef up the national team program.

"Actually ang hirap ng laro ko ngayon. Dalawang full practice lang ako tapos laro agad. Iniisip ko lang dumepensa talaga, makatulong lang sa team. Wala pa ako sa timing," said Pogoy, who shot 4 for 9, missing his two three-point attempts.

Roger Pogoy hopes to quickly find his rhythm.

"Pero yun na lang yung sukli kasi namiss ko yung apat na laro sa PBA. Gustong gusto ko pa naman maglaro. Nasatisfy ako na nakabalik ako sa laro at plus din kasi naka-12 points din."

Pogoy, though, is expecting a better showing from himself for Sunday's game against New Zealand all the more that he's fully recovered from his injury.

"Ngayon naman, wala nang pain. Mahirap lang kasi maglaro agad kung wala kang full practice," he said. "Pero ganun pa rin, lalaro ako. Basta yung trabaho ko dito, dumepensa muna. Gagawin ko na lang yung pinapagawa ni coach Chot [Reyes] sa akin, bonus na lang yung points."

