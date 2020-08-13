Jalen Green not ruling out Gilas stint, but it's easier said than done

DON'T rule Jalen Green out of Gilas Pilipinas just yet.

The top-ranked high school standout in the US hinted that he's still open to representing the Philippines come the 2023 Fiba World Cup here.

"It could be a possibility," he said in his online media availability on Thursday.

Green is of Filipino descent, with his mother Bree hailing from Ilocos Sur. But making a Gilas stint happen may be easier said than done, considering there are doubts that he was able to secure a Philippine passport before turning 16.

The 6-foot-5 high-flyer has also played for Team USA in the international youth competitions, steering the Americans to the gold medal in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece.

He also won the MVP in the 2018 Fiba Under-17 World Cup in Argentina, again while representing the US.

Green, though, still holds memories of the Philippines dear to his heart after two trips to the NBTC National Finals in the last three years as a part of FilAm Sports USA.

During those trips, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has already explored the possibility of making it happen, especially with the caliber of talent Green possesses.

But it's still too early for the 18-year-old to decide as right now, his main focus is on his next chapter with the NBA G League select team.

"I don't know at this point in time," said Green, who is set to play alongside Kai Sotto in the Select team in the NBA G League.

"I played for the USA in the youth team before, so I'm not sure if could (play for the Philippines). But it could happen."