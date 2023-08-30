Six spots in second round of Fiba World Cup remain open

THE final six slots in the second round will be awarded on Wednesday in the Fiba Basketball World Cup, with those teams set to join 10 others still in contention for the Naismith Trophy.

In Group B, where two slots remain unfilled, Serbia is in control, with Puerto Rico and South Sudan tied for second and China needing a miracle.

Group C has one slot left and it'll go to the winner of the Greece-New Zealand game.

Group F has two slots left; Slovenia needs to avoid a loss by 24 or more points to Cape Verde to get one. Cape Verde needs a giant upset to advance; Georgia and Venezuela also are alive.

And in Group G, one spot remains and it'll be claimed by the Brazil-Ivory Coast winner.

SCHEDULE

Opening group-stage play ends Wednesday with eight more games. Among them: The US Round 1 finale against Jordan. Game schedules for Thursday through Sunday won't be completed until Wednesday.

The Wednesday slate:

Group B (at Manila): South Sudan (1-1) vs. Serbia (2-0), China (0-2) vs. Puerto Rico (1-1)

Group C (at Manila): U.S. (2-0) vs. Jordan (0-2), Greece (1-1) vs. New Zealand (1-1)

Group F (at Okinawa): Georgia (1-1) vs. Venezuela (0-2), Slovenia (2-0) vs. Cape Verde (1-1)

Group G (at Jakarta): Ivory Coast (1-1) vs. Brazil (1-1), Iran (0-2) vs. Spain (2-0)

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

WHAT'S NEXT

On Thursday and Saturday, the 16 teams that didn't qualify for the second round will play "classification" games to determine 17th through 32nd place in the tournament.

Second round play starts Friday.

STAT OF THE DAY

There already have been 21 games decided by at least 20 points in this World Cup, with one day of group-stage games left. That matches the number of 20-point games there were in the group stage, second round, quarterfinals and medal round of the World Cup at China in 2019 combined.

WHO ARE FAVORED

The US is the overwhelming favorite to win the World Cup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Americans' odds listed at minus-110 (meaning a $110 wager on the Americans would return $210, if they won). Canada remains a very strong second choice in the betting at plus-310, followed by Spain (plus-1,000), Slovenia (plus-1,400), Australia and Serbia (both plus-1,500), and Germany (plus-1,700).

Every other team still in the running for medals entered Tuesday with odds of 65-1 or greater.