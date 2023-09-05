Fiba World Cup drawing in the crowd going into final round

THE 2023 Fiba World Cup attracted a consistent number of basketball fans at the two Philippine venues halfway through the two-week meet featuring the top teams from Europe to Asia.

Entering the final phase of the quadrennial showcase on Tuesday, the Mall of Asia Arena drew crowds slightly bigger than at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With Team USA as its main attraction, MoA Arena averaged 6,566 average attendance in the 20 games played there during the first and second rounds as well as the classification phase.

The game between the US and fellow powerhouse Greece last Aug. 28 was the most watched so far at the Pasay venue, attracting an audience of 11,392.

As Austin Reaves showed the way with 15 points, Team USA romped past the Hellas, 109-81.

Meanwhile, the Big Dome relied on the crowd-drawing prowess of home team Gilas Pilipinas to average 6,207 daily attendees in the 18 games played.

The crucial Philippines-Angola game in the first round held August 27 had the biggest Araneta Coliseum audience at 12,784.

Unfortunately, the home crowd went home disappointed following the 80-70 loss.

Of course, this year’s World Cup edition already established the biggest crowd in the history of the meet after the Philippines and Dominican Republic played before 38,116 spectators at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The figures surpassed the previous mark of 32,616 who watched the 1994 World Cup finals in Toronto Canada between the US and Russia at the SkyDome.

Meanwhile, the curtain raiser of the Gilas-Dominican game featuring Italy and Angola drew a huge number of 21,214.

All roads lead to the MoA Arena this week as the quarterfinals kicks off on Tuesday pitting the eight teams which reached the playoffs.

On opening day of the final phase, Lithuania tackles Serbia and Italy takes on the USA.

The following day, it’s Germany vs. Latvia and Canada opposite Slovenia.