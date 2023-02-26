Iran catches last Asian bus to World Cup as Australia eliminates Kazakhstan

IRAN caught the last Asian bus to the Fiba World Cup after Australia rolled past Kazakhstan, 98-53, in their qualifying game on Sunday in Melbourne.

Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers results

The result left Kazakhstan finishing the second round of the qualifiers with a 5-7 record in Group F, behind Iran.

The Iranians lost to China, 86-74, also on Sunday, but still finished ahead of the Kazakhs at 6-6, good for fourth spot.

Iran completed the eight-country list that qualified for the World Cup alongside co-hosts Philippines and Japan, and Lebanon, New Zealand, Australia, China, and Jordan.

Todd Blanchfield led Australia against Kazakhstan with 31 points, built around seven triples, on top of four rebounds in 20 minutes.