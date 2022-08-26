Australia, New Zealand stay unbeaten as Iran clips Japan in Fiba qualifiers

AUSTRALIA and New Zealand remained undefeated in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, hurdling their foes in the first gameday of the second round.

The Boomers had little difficulty routing Bahrain, 104-50, at Khalifa Sport City in Manama in an away game where they shot 60-percent from the field.

Dejan Vasiljevic paced Australia with 22 points from six treys, while Angus Brandt and Luke Travers both had 17 points each in the 54-point blowout as the Boomers improved to 7-0 in Group F.

Wayne Chism led Bahrain with 16 points, eight rebounds, and three steals to fall to 2-5.

The Tall Blacks also stayed unscathed with an 80-65 win over Saudi Arabia at Dammam Green Hall.

Shea Ili led the five players to score in double figures for New Zealand with his 14 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in the win. The Tall Blacks are now 5-0 in Group E.

Khalid Abdel Gabar paced the Saudis with 22 points, eight boards, and seven assists in their fourth loss in five games.

In Group F, Behnam Yakhchali dropped 30 points as Iran staved off Japan, 79-68 at Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran.

Hamed Haddadi added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Arsalan Kazemi also nabbed a double-double with his 12 points and 17 boards as Iran climbed to a 5-2 record.

Zhou Qi also led China to a 68-56 win over Kazakhstan at Republican Velodrome Saryarka with his 19 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the line, alongside 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Sun Minghui chimed in 13 points, six boards, and three steals to help Team Dragon move up to 5-2.

In Group E action, Jordan drubbed India, 80-64, at Prince Hamza Hall behind Dar Tucker's 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Amin Abu Hawwas chipped in 16 points, as Ahmad Al Dwairi had 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks for the Falcons, which improved to 3-2.

