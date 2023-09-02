FIBA SCENARIOS: Four quarterfinal spots to be decided at close of group stage

USA, Lithuania, Slovenia, and Germany are through to the 2023 Fiba World Cup quarterfinals, with four the other four spots to be disputed on the last day of group stage action on Sunday.

See how these final sets of knockout stage tickets can be booked by four of eight remaining teams that are still in contention.

Group I (SRB, DOM, ITA, PUR)

The Dominican Republic and Italy, together with Group B standouts Serbia and Puerto Rico, have identical 3-1 win-loss records.

It was on the first matchday of Round 2 in which Bogdan Bogdanovic's Serbian side and Karl-Anthony Towns' Dominican squad absorbed their first losses to Italy and Puerto Rico, respectively.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Although the four teams are narrowly separated by point difference and head-to-head results, all tiebreak metrics go down the drain as the two winners in the Italy-Puerto Rico and Serbia-Dominican Republic matchups will advance to the quarterfinals.

Simply put, it's win or go home in Group I on Sunday.

Group L (CAN, ESP, BRA, LAT)

Defending champion Spain and tournament favorite Canada, expected to cruise to the final eight, found themselves on the losing ends of major upsets from Latvia and Brazil on Friday.

That resulted in a four-way tie in the group with 3-1 records..

PHOTO: FIBA



Group L's closing game between Spain and Canada guarantees an early exit for one of the tournament's powerhouse squads.

Similarly, only one of this year's giant slayers, Brazil or Latvia, will make it to the quarterfinals.