Fiba suggests guidelines to SBP, fellow federations in basketball comeback bid

FIBA has plotted guidelines for its national federations on the return of basketball following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The international basketball federation published Return to Basketball – Restart Guidelines for National Federation which will serve as guidelines for countries which plan to resume the sport amidst the pandemic.

“FIBA is now working towards a restart of basketball competitions in support of professional Leagues and National Competitions. Due to the risks associated with COVID-19, this is a slow and careful process that needs to be well planned.

“Most National Federations will restart by following guidance and the lifting of restrictions by their governments and public health authorities,” said Fiba in the document.

The document serves as a checklist for national basketball federations for resumption of the sport, and Fiba made it clear that the guidelines are not mandatory.

Fiba also said that national federations must also recognize that governments will most likely restrict large gatherings and spectators may not be allowed once competition resumes.

Among the other main points of the 13-page document are the discouragement of hugs, handshakes, high fives, and fan engagement, and unnecessary contact between opposing team, referees, and match officials.

Fiba also encourages showering with soap immediately before and after the game to reduce contact risks and the use of hand sanitizers regularly particularly during substitutions and breaks.

Teams are also encouraged to travel on their own vehicle while going to the game, and maintain social distancing not only when training or playing but also on the bench.

Fiba suggests that players train in small groups and that only necessary personnel should be with the team. It also encourages regular cleaning of venues and sanitation of basketballs.

In the preparation for the resumption of play, Fiba said professional leagues are encouraged to conduct PCR testing, regular health monitoring, and temperature checks.

