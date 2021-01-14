Travel ban over new COVID variant puts Clark qualifiers in cloud of uncertainty

A GOVERNMENT-imposed ban on travellers from certain countries owing to a new COVID-19 variant first recorded in the United Kingdom has put a cloud of uncertainty over the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers which the country will host next month.

The ban covers incoming travellers from countries where the supposedly more contagious COVID strain was recorded, including South Korea and other nations competing in the qualifiers scheduled to be staged in a bubble format at the Clark Freeport Zone from Febuary 20 to 21.

The organizing Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is now awaiting with bated breath the next government announcement on whether the ban will be lifted or extended beyond January 15.

"Obviously, the fate of the qualifiers rest in the decision of the government," a source who requested anonymity told SPIN.ph.

Organizers are obviously keeping their fingers crossed, but news that the first case of the COVID variant in the Philippines was recorded on Thursday didn't improve the chances of the travel ban being lifted anytime soon.

The hosting of the February qualifiers was approved by the government's Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases when it was awarded to the Philippines through the SBP late last year.

However, the travel ban will keep most of the competing teams from entering the country if extended until late February.

The Clark bubble is scheduled to host two groups in the qualifiers, namely Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and host Gilas Pilipinas in Group A and Australia, New Zealand, Guam and Hong Kong in Group C.

Australia, Korea and Hong Kong are included in the travel ban.

Despite the uncertainty, sources said the SBP is preparing for the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers full steam ahead, pre-booking the facilities at Quest Hotel and the Angeles University Foundation and the television coverage to be led by TV5.

Some members of the Gilas Pilipinas pool, led by PBA star Kiefer Ravena and head coach Jong Uichico, have also started their bubble training at the NU-owned Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.