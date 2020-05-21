Fiba moves Olympic 3x3 basketball qualifying tournament to 2021

FIBA has pushed back the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQT) for 3x3 basketball to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad composed of CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol is hoping to earn its seat in the inaugural men's 3x3 tourney in the quadrennial meet.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

The OQT originally scheduled to be held last March 18 to 22 in Bangalore, India, has Gilas 3x3 pooled in Group C with Slovenia, France, Qatar and Dominican Republic.

The top three finishers in the 20-team meet earn berths to the Tokyo Olympics, which had also been moved to 2021.

Fiba scrapped four events in its 2020 Fiba 3x3 World Tour calendar, cancelling its stages in Prague, Lausanne, Los Angeles and Nanjing.

The Chooks-to-Go Manila Masters, set on August 15 and 16 at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong, remains on schedule for the time being.

