Clark bubble to host Fiba qualifiers for three groups in June

CLARK has formally been named host for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Fiba announced the news late Friday night, giving Gilas Pilipinas the home court advantage for the bubble from June 16 to 20.

Set to be hosted by the Philippines are games for Group A, composed of Gilas, Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand; Group B, which includes China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Malaysia; and Group C, which has Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Hong Kong.

"Organized in protected environment tournaments in order to ensure the health and safety of all participants, these games will determine the ten teams that will join Bahrain and Lebanon, already qualified for the event," Fiba annnouced.

Gilas is scheduled to take on Korea twice and Indonesia, needing only one more win to formalize its entry to the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia set in August.

Meanwhile, Amman will serve as the bubble city for the remaining games for Group E, which has Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar; and Group F, which includes Kazakhstan, Jordan, Palestine, and Sri Lanka, from June 12 to 14.

Only Group D, which had Lebanon, Bahrain, India, and Iraq were able to complete all its games in the original February window.

Lebanon and Bahrain, as well as host Indonesia, have gained tickets to the continental tiff.