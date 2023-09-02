Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gilas to deliver 'superhuman effort' in World Cup finale vs China, says Cone

    'It's been tough on all of us," bared the Ginebra mentor
    by John Mark Garcia
    11 hours ago
    kai sotto clarkson dwight ramos world cup
    Tough as it has been, Gilas deputy coach Tim Cone says Gilas won't go down without a fight.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    FOR one last time in the 2023 Fiba World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas tries to score a win, against old rival China.

    Hours before tipoff in Gilas' final classification match on Saturday, Tim Cone sent out a fighting message on social media.

    READ: Chot hopes to recreate magic of Seville as Gilas tries to finish with a flourish at home

    "It's been tough on all of us, the players, the coaching staff, everyone involved. Needless to say, the results have not been what we wanted, but we're proud of our effort," Cone said.

    Gilas Pilipinas

    "We're now going to go out and give one more superhuman effort to beat China tonight. #NSD," the Ginebra tactician added.

    With its World Cup and outright Olympic qualification hopes ripped to pieces, a win against the Chinese side keeps the country in contention to reach the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament as the second-best ranked team from Asia and Ocenia.

      Tough as it has been, Gilas deputy coach Tim Cone says Gilas won't go down without a fight.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

