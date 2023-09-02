Gilas to deliver 'superhuman effort' in World Cup finale vs China, says Cone

FOR one last time in the 2023 Fiba World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas tries to score a win, against old rival China.

Hours before tipoff in Gilas' final classification match on Saturday, Tim Cone sent out a fighting message on social media.

"It's been tough on all of us, the players, the coaching staff, everyone involved. Needless to say, the results have not been what we wanted, but we're proud of our effort," Cone said.

"We're now going to go out and give one more superhuman effort to beat China tonight. #NSD," the Ginebra tactician added.

With its World Cup and outright Olympic qualification hopes ripped to pieces, a win against the Chinese side keeps the country in contention to reach the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament as the second-best ranked team from Asia and Ocenia.

