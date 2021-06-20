Australia, New Zealand, Japan awarded Fiba Asia Cup spots

AUSTRALIA, New Zealand, and Japan have punched their tickets to the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup on Sunday.

Fiba, the international governing body for the sport, ruled that the current records for the participating nations will be recognized, securing seats for the continental showpiece for all three nations.

Australia and New Zealand finished with identical 2-1 records in Group C, yet opted to pass on playing in the third window of the qualifiers. They will finish with the two best records in the bracket.

It's just the good news the Boomers, which won the gold medal in 2017, and the Tall Blacks, which finished at fourth place, need as the third window of the qualifiers come to a close.

The Akatsuki Five also gained a spot as it finished at second place in Group B with its 2-2 card despite not playing its remaining game against Malaysia, which skipped the Clark window.

Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers

That hikes the qualified nations to 13, after the Philippines, Korea, China, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iran, Syria, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and host Indonesia.

Three more seats are up for grabs in the second round of the qualifiers, which will pit the group third placers against each other.

Indonesia, which ended up third in Group A with a 2-4 card, will play Group B third placer Chinese Taipei (1-4) and Group C's third-ranked team Guam, with only the top team earning a ticket. Timnas is already qualified as host.

In the other group, it will be a tussle between Group D's India (2-4), Group E's Saudi Arabia (3-3), and Group F's Palestine (2-4), with the top two teams completing the 16-nation field.

The second round of the qualifiers will be held in Indonesia from August 12 to 14, before the tournament proper from August 16 to 28.

