FIBA Asia Cup postponed to 2022 with Jakarta still hosting

FIBA decided to postpone the FIBA Asia Cup slated next month to July of next year, with Jakarta, Indonesia still serving as host of the biggest cage meet in the region.

Why was Fiba Asia Cup moved to 2022?

The decision was reached after a meeting of the FIBA Asia Board in Lebanon last Wednesday, citing the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the Indonesian capital.

The Asia Cup was slated to be held August 16 to 28.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

“The FIBA Asia Cup will be played as planned in Jakarta, Indonesia, but is re-scheduled in July 2022, right after the window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers,” said FIBA Executive Director-Asia Hagop Khajirian in a letter to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Friday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"This evaluation has taken into consideration multiple aspects such as current travel restrictions, the well-being of the participants, fan access and experience, and the objective of ensuring the highest quality of events."

Meanwhile, the remaining two qualifying tournaments for the Asia Cup involving third-ranked teams will be played in August 2021 that will complete the 16-team lineup for next year's main tournament.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Here's the Fiba letter informing memeber federations:

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.