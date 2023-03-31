FIBA Asia Cup: Gilas 3x3 loses lead late in loss to Iran

THE Philippine men’s team squandered a four-point lead and went down against Iran, 14-11, in its opening game in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Friday.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 in Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup

The Filipinos saw their 11-7 advantage with 1:29 seconds to play wiped out by the Iranians behind seven straight unanswered points to take the win in Pool D.

Almond Vosotros had a chance to tie the game after a technical foul was called on Iran for delaying the game in the final 15 seconds and Gilas trailing, 11-12.

But the veteran guard missed the technical free throw, paving the way for Iran’s Peter Girgoorian to finish the game by sinking two free throws as the Filipinos gave up a duty foul to try and stop the clock.

The Filipinos will meet Qatar later tonight in a must-win situation to stay in the race for a berth in the knockout stage.

Iran has been undefeated so far in four games in the tournament after topping the Qualifying Draw D with a three-game sweep of its schedule.

The Iranians routed Brunei, 21-7, edged Malaysia 21-19, and whipped Hong Kong, 21-5

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Iran (14) – Girgoorian 7, Vahedi 5. Arabzadeh 1, Yousof Vand 1.

Philippines (11) – Bates 5, Vosotros 4, Napoles 2.