Fiba 3x3 Olympic qualifiers postponed over coronavirus outbreak

FEARING for the safety of its participants, the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Bangalore, India has been postponed.

The tournament, which offers three spots for both men's and women's division in the inaugural staging of 3x3 basketball in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has been shelved due to the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3, bannered by CJ Perez, Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, and Mo Tautuaa, was already neck deep in its preparations for the tournament originally scheduled to be held from March 18 to 22.

The virus outbreak has also prompted FIBA to postpone the Asia 3x3 Cup Open and the FIBA Asia 3x3 Cup U17.

Fiba said that it's in close coordination with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on when to hold the qualifiers.

Fiba, though, has a tight timeline since the OQT has to be held before the Fiba 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which is slated from April 24 to 26 in Budapest, Hungary.



Aside from the OQT, Fiba has also rescheduled the 2020 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in Changsha, China from its original date of May 13 to 17 to Sept. 9-13; the 2020 Fiba 3x3 Under-17 Asia Cup in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, which was originally set on June 4 to 7, to Oct. 8-11.



The 2020 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship, set in Beirut, Lebanon from April 5 to 12, was also cancelled, as well as the 2020 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asian Championship in Canberra, Australia from April 5 to 10.