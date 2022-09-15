Fajardo, Scottie, Perez shoo-ins as SMB, Ginebra, TNT commit players to Gilas

SIX-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, reigning MVP Scottie Thompson, and San Miguel scorer CJ Perez are shoo-ins to spearhead Gilas Pilipinas in the fifth window or the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers this November.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) bared its initial list on Thursday as it confirmed a SPIN.ph story that the federation has reached an agreement with San Miguel, Ginebra, and TNT to reinforce the pool for the next window.

Aside from the three, included in the pool are Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar and Arvin Tolentino, and TNT's Roger Pogoy and Poy Erram.

The seven players are among the headlines for the poolm of coach Chot Reyes, who at the same time bared plans to beef the roster up with players from the Japan B.League, the UAAP, and the current training pool.

Gilas is playing two away games this November, first facing Jordan and then Saudi Arabia.

