Fajardo, Clarin join Gilas Women as Asia Cup buildup hits overdrive

GILAS Pilipinas Women are now going full blast in their preparations for the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan as Ella Fajardo and Camille Clarin have joined the team in its bubble in Lipa, Batangas.

Coach Pat Aquino confirmed the arrival of the two, which will be among the four newcomers for the national women's team.

"They've cleared their quarantine and they have joined us," he told Spin.ph straight from Jet Hotel.

Fajardo, who came from the United States, and Clarin, who flew from Canada, join Karl Ann Pingol and Kristine Cayabyab as the new faces for Gilas Women in the tilt set from September 27 to October 3.

Gilas Women Fiba Asia Cup lineup

Joining them are SEA Games double gold medalists Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Clare Castro, as well as holdovers Chack Cabinbin, Andrea Tongco, Khate Castillo, Ria Nabalan, and Mar Prado, as the team continues to train at the Summit Point Golf & Country Club.

Though still scampering for time to build chemistry, Aquino is upbeat on the team's chances, all the more with the newbies revitalizing the rest of the team.

"Excitement is really on a high. Ang tagal na rin hindi nakapaglaro ng girls and every one is just happy to play again. But we're motivated to prove that we really deserve to play in the Division I of the Fiba Asia Cup," he said, lauding the team for rising through adversities.

"Lahat naman ito is just a challenge for us, but we have to make this sacrifice for the benefit of the country. It's a great honor for everyone here to represent the Philippines."

Gilas Women depart the country on Tuesday, where they will face China, Australia, and Chinese Taipei in Group B.

