In case SBP wants to know, Chris McCullough yet to give up on Gilas bid

CHRIS McCullough still hasn't given up on his dreams of helping Gilas Pilipinas.

The former San Miguel import has kept a close eye on the developments with the national team and remained steadfast in his aspirations of soon becoming a naturalized player for the country.

When a fan inquired on whether he is still willing to don the national tri-colors, he directed that question to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

He reiterated that call on Wednesday.

LOOK:

However, nothing much has changed in terms of McCullough's bid.

The last update was that SBP president Al Panlilio reached out to him back in January 2020, but like in the case of resident Ginebra import Justin Brownlee, there hasn't really been much significant movement.

Since then, Ange Kouame's naturalization status has been approved, allowing the Ivory Coast-born center to play for the country in Fiba competitions.

At 27, McCullough can still be a solid contributor for Gilas if ever the SBP decides to tap him.

The 6-foot-10 beanpole is currently playing for the New Taipei Kings in the P.League+ in Taiwan where he's averaging 22.6 points on 36-percent shooting from deep, to go with 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 36 minutes of play.

Although it has been three years since he last played for the San Miguel Beermen, McCullough has been in touch with the SMC brass and even recommended Brandon Brown to be the team's reinforcement in the ongoing PBA Governors' Cup.

