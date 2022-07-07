Eriobu nails winner as Gilas 3x3 downs Jordan in Asia Cup

JOSEPH Eriobu delivered the game-winning deuce as Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 escaped Jordan, 21-19, with 1:22 to spare on Thursday in the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore.

The Purefoods forward helped the Philippines avert disaster after seeing a 16-11 lead dissipate with Ahmad Hassooneh tying the game at 19 with 1:34 left to play.

Eriobu drained six points as Gilas 3x3 won its first match in the qualifying draw.

Almond Vosotros caught fire and drained five deuces for his 11 points, while Samboy de Leon and Lervin Flores both had two points each.

Gilas can advance to the main draw with another win against Indonesia 8:45 p.m.

Caden Churdi Zuheir Alnajdawi paced Jordan with 10 points in the losing effort.

The scores:

Philippines 21 - Vosotros 11, Eriobu 6, de Leon 2, Flores 2.

Jordan 19 - Alnajdawi 10, Hassooneh 7, Obeid 2, Abuaboud 0.

