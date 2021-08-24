Ella Fajardo makes debut for Gilas Women in Fiba Asia meet

ELLA Patrice Fajardo is set to make her Gilas Pilipinas Women debut in the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan.

The 5-foot-5 guard out of Fairleigh Dickinson University will be one of the four new faces for the national team, alongside National University's Camille Clarin, Karl Ann Pingol and Kristine Cayabyab.

All four were members of the women's national youth team in previous 3x3 competitions.

Also part of the squad are 2019 Southeast Asian Games double gold medal winners Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Clare Castro, as well as veterans Chack Cabinbin and Andrea Tongco, and young guns Khate Castillo, Ria Nabalan, and Mar Prado.



Camille Clarin

PHOTO: fiba.com

Missing the tilt, however, is Jack Animam who recently signed with Radnicki Kragujevac in Serbia.

Also out from the SEA Games team were Kelli Hayes, Danica Jose, and Eunique Chan.

Nonetheless, coach Pat Aquino believes that this Gilas Women group has the capacity to keep the Philippines in the Level I of the continental tourney.

"I’m confident and I know that they have the strength to conquer the odds. With a hard time in the preparations, I just hope we can still compete in that level," he said.

"Puso sa puso, wala na ako masasabi sa mga girls. We just have to compete with all our best."

