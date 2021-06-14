Kouame thrilled to have Sotto and Co. vs Ratliffe, Prosper

OVERJOYED is Ange Kouame to make his debut for Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

But that euphoria gets a tad bit higher having Filipino prodigy Kai Sotto beside him for this stretch of games at the Clark bubble.

"It's really amazing," the naturalized center said. "This is what I'm hoping, having all these guys. It's a bucket team."

Youthful as the Gilas pool that came to Clark may be, it's a team filled to the brim with big men capable of banging bodies against the likes of Ra Gun-A of Korea and Lester Prosper of Indonesia.

Aside from the twin towers Kouame and Sotto, Gilas coach Tab Baldwin has a luxury of selection for his bigs with the likes of Isaac Go, William Navarro, Justine Baltazar, Carl Tamayo, and Geo Chiu all included in the roster.

It truly is a collection of some of the top young bigs in Philippine basketball, but it's not formed like an all-star team, Kouame argued, with the training camp at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba helping the cohesion of the young group.

"It was pretty good," he remarked. "It was a long camp. We got to know each other better, got to knew each other's strengths and weaknesses. It actually worked cause we know each other and we know what each of us is capable on the court. We had good bonding with each other and we've built good chemistry."

Gilas is set to play Korea on Wednesday, Indonesia on Friday, and Korea again on Sunday as the Philippines eyes a top two finish in the group to formally book its spot in the continental tilt in August.

The current Gilas group may still be untested, but Kouame pointed out that the pool is willing to take on all challenges as it keeps the 2023 Fiba World Cup as the pool's biggest target.

"We're willing to go forward with these games to see how people would test us," he said. "We're ready to go, we're ready for the games, and we're all locked in."

