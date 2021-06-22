BASKETBALL legend Ramon Fernandez believes keeping the young core of the Gilas Pilipinas team will be to the benefit of the country’s campaign in the Fiba World Cup two years from now.

Not that he’s disregarding the significant help PBA players could offer to the national team, but the 67-year-old Philippine Sports Commissioner said it would be be better to just focus on working on the cohesion and chemistry of this same unit that just completed a six-game sweep of all its games in the qualifiers for the Fiba Asia Cup.

“Palagay ko itong mga bata na ang ipadala natin. Not for anything else but this is thinking long term,” stressed the four-time PBA MVP in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum online edition on Tuesday.

“Yung mga bata natin pag i-expose natin sa ganung level ng competiton, siguradong mag-iimprove yan. Yung mga PBA playes naman, mag-iimprove din sana sila, but hindi kagaya ng improvement ng mga batang ito,” added the lanky 67-year-old sportsman considered one of the greatest Filipino basketball players ever.

